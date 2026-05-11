According to Bild, BVB have the "best chance" of signing highly rated prospect Kennet Eichhorn. The reported meeting between Dortmund's sporting director, Ole Book, and the 16-year-old is said to be the key reason for this.
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BVB said to have "the best chance": Spectacular transfer plan revealed by Kennet Eichhorn
Sport Bild had previously reported that Eichhorn himself was not entirely convinced by BVB's style of play under manager Niko Kovac and therefore preferred other options, such as a move to Bayer Leverkusen or RB Leipzig. That is said to have changed in the meantime. FC Bayern are also in the running, though kicker reports internal disagreement over the move.
Hertha, though, still hopes to keep the midfielder for one more season. According to Bild, the club intends to activate a €12 million release clause next summer but then immediately re-loan Eichhorn back to Berlin for 2024/25.
Yet that scenario is considered unlikely: according to Sport Bild, Eichhorn wants no interim move; he will join only a regular Champions League club that can guarantee immediate playing time. A loan back to Berlin or a season spent at a mid-table outfit appears unrealistic.
Conversely, if Eichhorn does join Dortmund, the Black and Yellows would view the youngster as an immediate reinforcement, given their long-standing lack of a clear defensive-midfield partner for Felix Nmecha.
- Getty
Hertha BSC hopes Eichhorn will stay
Nevertheless, the capital club's hopes of Eichhorn staying on for another year are fading fast. Hertha's sporting director, Benjamin Weber, is banking on the argument that Eichhorn is guaranteed "playing time" in Berlin: "To have that security at a young age. Time to develop. That's what we can offer," said Weber, emphasising that "no decision has been made yet: 'We are in contact with Kenny's parents. We will do everything in our power to convince him to stay here for another year.'"
Head coach Stefan Leitl shares that optimism, predicting "a great career" for the youngster after Sunday's 2-1 win over Greuther Fürth. In Sunday's 2-1 win over relegation-threatened Greuther Fürth, the teenager burst clear on a mazy solo run and slotted his first goal in the 2. Bundesliga, setting a new record as the youngest ever scorer in the division at 16 years, 9 months and 13 days—52 days younger than the previous mark set by Gunther Reeg in 1985.
"What a goal. He's only 16 – what more can you say? To perform in this league like a seasoned second-division player, and to match the physicality, says it all. A fantastic goal, and all credit to Kenny," enthused Leitl.