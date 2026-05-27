Borussia Dortmund is likely to miss out on two transfer targets, according to Sky.

According to Sky, BVB are likely to finish second best in the race for Konstantinos Karetsas (KRC Genk) and Diego Moreira (Racing Strasbourg). The stumbling block is the transfer fees demanded by the respective clubs, which BVB are reportedly unwilling to pay.

Genk are said to be demanding between €35 and €40 million for Karetsas, a fee Dortmund considers too risky for an 18-year-old.

Meanwhile, Moreira's position is also hindering progress, as the 21-year-old primarily operates on the left and right attacking flanks—a role that does not fit Borussia Dortmund's usual 3-4-3 system under head coach Niko Kovac.

So far, Dortmund have signed three players for the coming season: centre-back Joane Gadou from RB Salzburg for around €20m, and two promising talents, Kaua Prates and Justin Lerma.