According to Ruhr Nachrichten, Borussia Dortmund is revising its summer plans because of an unusual schedule.
After a one-time training camp in Saalfelden, Austria, during the summer of 2025, the club will skip a traditional pre-season get-together altogether for the 2026/27 campaign. Instead, aside from a scheduled tour to Asia at the end of July, preparation will centre on sessions at the club’s own facilities.
The primary reason for this shift is the packed match and tournament schedule. With the upcoming World Cup, many first-team players will have barely any time to recover; the next major event will follow immediately after an intense season for several internationals.
Club sources indicate that every first-team player involved in the tournament will receive a minimum three-week break after his national side is eliminated. Yet that window is perilously short: in the worst-case scenario, the holiday would be immediately followed by the next phase of pre-season preparation, leaving almost no margin for a smooth transition back to club duties. That would give the returning World Cup players little margin for a gradual return to club duties.