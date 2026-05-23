BVB News and Rumours: Borussia Dortmund have reportedly suffered a bitter transfer setback with their "top target"

More news and articles on BVB:
- Ryerson appears to have sparked "increased interest" from a top club
- Karim Adeyemi's slump at BVB continues.
- Competition for BVB: Atletico are also keen on the U21 international.
More news and articles on BVB:
BVB will miss out on Samuel Martinez, even though a framework agreement was in place. Sky and AS report that the 17-year-old attacker is instead poised to join Liverpool for just under €1 million.
According to these reports, BVB were unable to "meet" certain transfer demands, although the issue appears to concern conditions rather than the fee itself. Sky adds that Martinez was one of Dortmund's top targets for the upcoming summer window.
The transfer is not yet official, as Martinez still must undergo a medical in England. Selling club Atlético Nacional of Colombia will receive a percentage of any future transfer fee.
He will, however, only join Liverpool permanently once he turns 18 on 5 April 2027, meaning the move will become official after next season.
Despite a disappointing season for FC Copenhagen, Youssoufa Moukoko delivered a moment of brilliance. The former BVB prodigy scored a brace against Brøndby in extra time to secure a Conference League qualifying berth and earn hero status.
The brace offered some consolation after a difficult campaign in which the 21-year-old had slipped out of Copenhagen's starting XI, and the usually dominant Danish champions struggled badly. FCK even tumbled into the relegation play-offs, but six goals from Moukoko in as many games helped them escape.
Now the club can look forward to European competition; last term, Copenhagen were competing in the Champions League, where they faced, among others, Moukoko's former club Dortmund.
After an underwhelming loan at OGC Nice, Dortmund and Moukoko parted ways last summer, with Copenhagen paying €5 million for the striker's services. On Saturday, he began to justify that investment.
BVB is reportedly scaling back its kit design for the upcoming season. According to the Ruhr Nachrichten, the away shirt launched over the summer will be a straightforward, all-black affair. There will also be no special-edition jersey this term. The club has yet to confirm whether it will introduce a dedicated cup jersey for the DFB-Pokal and Champions League.
|Date
|Competition
|Match
|18 July
|Friendly
|Rot-Weiß Oberhausen vs. BVB
|29 July
|Friendly
|Cerezo Osaka vs. BVB
|1 August
|Friendly
|FC Tokyo vs. BVB