BVB News and Rumours: Borussia Dortmund have reportedly suffered a bitter transfer setback with their "top target"

BVB will miss out on Samuel Martinez, even though a framework agreement was in place. Sky and AS report that the 17-year-old attacker is instead poised to join Liverpool for just under €1 million.

According to these reports, BVB were unable to "meet" certain transfer demands, although the issue appears to concern conditions rather than the fee itself. Sky adds that Martinez was one of Dortmund's top targets for the upcoming summer window.

The transfer is not yet official, as Martinez still must undergo a medical in England. Selling club Atlético Nacional of Colombia will receive a percentage of any future transfer fee.

He will, however, only join Liverpool permanently once he turns 18 on 5 April 2027, meaning the move will become official after next season.