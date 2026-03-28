BVB, News and Rumours: Borussia Dortmund face a double nightmare over Serhou Guirassy

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More news and articles about BVB:
Serhou Guirassy could leave Borussia Dortmund next summer despite having a contract running until 2028 – and apparently for significantly less money than previously thought.
It has already been reported on several occasions that the Guinean has a release clause in his contract. In this regard, a number of top clubs, including giants such as Real Madrid and Liverpool, are said to have the option of signing Guirassy should they be interested, without lengthy negotiations or a veto from BVB. However, according to the Bild newspaper, this clause can reportedly be activated as early as this summer for just €35 million, rather than the €45 to €50 million previously reported.
So should Guirassy decide to move to one of the included top clubs, BVB would not face a loss (Guirassy arrived from Stuttgart for €18 million), but would still suffer financial losses, as they would have to sell the top scorer well below market value.
The 30-year-old is also taking his time over his decision regarding his future. He intends to make this decision only after the season has ended. And this is where BVB faces trouble once again, as the Guirassy situation could well turn into a summer-long stalemate. According to Bild, the clause is only set to come into effect later in the summer – more specifically, from July onwards.
Guirassy has repeatedly been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia recently, where he could sign one last big contract and almost double his current annual salary at BVB. AC Milan are also said to have expressed interest. However, the release clause does not apply to either of these interested parties.
Guirassy is also Dortmund’s top scorer this season. In 39 competitive matches, he has scored 18 goals and provided six assists. In his debut season at BVB, he scored 34 goals and set up nine more in 45 competitive matches.
For several days now, there have been rumours that BVB are interested in bringing Jadon Sancho back to the club. This was recently reported by both Sport Bild and Sky.
Should Sancho, who will be available on a free transfer next summer, forego a signing-on bonus should he sign a contract and also accept a significant pay cut (a maximum of five million instead of 16 million at Man United), there is reportedly little standing in the way of a return to Dortmund. BVB president Hans-Joachim Watzke in particular is said to be actively campaigning for Sancho internally and pushing for a transfer. Neither managing director Lars Ricken nor manager Niko Kovac are thought to be opposed to the move.
However, Sancho’s health may throw a spanner in the works. The 26-year-old may have sustained a serious injury during an Aston Villa friendly against Elche in Spain as part of a three-day training camp. Sancho fell awkwardly onto his shoulder or collarbone during a challenge and had to come off immediately. His arm was subsequently placed in a sling. The Villans initially gave no details regarding the severity of the injury.
The injury comes at a particularly inopportune time for Sancho. He had recently been featuring more regularly in the starting line-up for the Premier League club. In the 2-0 win over West Ham United shortly before the international break, he set up John McGinn’s opening goal. Nevertheless, it currently seems unlikely that Villa will look to sign Sancho on a permanent deal once his loan expires, even though he would be available on a free transfer.
BVB have a real gem in their ranks in the form of Mussa Kaba. However, the 17-year-old’s susceptibility to injury has raised serious concerns. To date, he has made just six appearances for the reserve team in the Regionalliga West. He played his last match to date at the beginning of March and has since been sidelined again under mysterious circumstances.
Now the Ruhr Nachrichten reports that a muscular imbalance caused by a growth spurt is causing recurring problems. As a result, the defensive midfielder is now being treated with particular care. “We want to use the international break to ensure he is completely pain-free. The aim is for him to be an option again for the intense April schedule,” U23 coach Daniel Rios is quoted as saying.
|Date
|Match
|4 April, 6.30 pm
|VfB Stuttgart v BVB (Bundesliga)
|11 April, 3.30 pm
|BVB v Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga)
|18 April, 3.30 pm
|TSG Hoffenheim v BVB (Bundesliga)