BVB, News and Rumours: Borussia Dortmund face a double nightmare over Serhou Guirassy

Serhou Guirassy could leave Borussia Dortmund next summer despite having a contract running until 2028 – and apparently for significantly less money than previously thought.

It has already been reported on several occasions that the Guinean has a release clause in his contract. In this regard, a number of top clubs, including giants such as Real Madrid and Liverpool, are said to have the option of signing Guirassy should they be interested, without lengthy negotiations or a veto from BVB. However, according to the Bild newspaper, this clause can reportedly be activated as early as this summer for just €35 million, rather than the €45 to €50 million previously reported.

So should Guirassy decide to move to one of the included top clubs, BVB would not face a loss (Guirassy arrived from Stuttgart for €18 million), but would still suffer financial losses, as they would have to sell the top scorer well below market value.

The 30-year-old is also taking his time over his decision regarding his future. He intends to make this decision only after the season has ended. And this is where BVB faces trouble once again, as the Guirassy situation could well turn into a summer-long stalemate. According to Bild, the clause is only set to come into effect later in the summer – more specifically, from July onwards.

Guirassy has repeatedly been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia recently, where he could sign one last big contract and almost double his current annual salary at BVB. AC Milan are also said to have expressed interest. However, the release clause does not apply to either of these interested parties.

Guirassy is also Dortmund’s top scorer this season. In 39 competitive matches, he has scored 18 goals and provided six assists. In his debut season at BVB, he scored 34 goals and set up nine more in 45 competitive matches.