Meupiyou joined Wolverhampton Wanderers from FC Nantes in the summer of 2024 for €5m, yet he played only for the club's U21 side despite beginning the campaign in the first-team squad.

After just one season, the club farmed him out to Alverca, where he excelled last term, making 32 competitive appearances as the club finished eleventh in the Portuguese top flight. The next significant step in Meupiyou's career now appears imminent.

Although Wolves retain a buy-back clause, Record claims that, after their Premier League relegation, the club is more inclined to cash in on the 50 per cent sell-on fee they negotiated.

Meupiyou is represented in the talks by Jorge Mendes, a familiar face in Dortmund as he also handles the ongoing contract extension for Karim Adeyemi. BVB are not alone, however, with several other clubs tracking the defensive prospect.