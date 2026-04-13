BVB faces a major blow: PSG and FC Barcelona are reportedly targeting a Borussia Dortmund midfielder

This was not the first time. Scouts from the two leading clubs had already watched Inacio during Italy’s 1-1 U19 draw with Turkey in March.

The 18-year-old made his second Bundesliga appearance at the weekend against Bayer Leverkusen, further underlining his status as an outstanding talent. Having already shone at last autumn’s U17 World Cup in Qatar, he was voted ‘Man of the Match’ in all three of Italy’s group games, a feat that, according to Dortmund’s managing director Lars Ricken, “did not surprise us”. We know what he’s capable of.”

“He’s a number 10 you rarely see these days,” the former pro explained. “Strong in attack, with excellent dribbling. He’s also incredibly dangerous in front of goal—both as a scorer and a provider. On top of that, he works hard and defends with the team. A complete package.”