Burna Boy spotlights African culture & heritage ahead of AFCON final as Nigerian icon drops new music video featuring Eduardo Camavinga, Nico Williams & more

Directed by renowned American music video specialist Dave Meyers, the video - created in partnership with consumer internet and media company Sporty Group - features striking choreography from Shay Latukolan and aims to showcase the 'emotional and physical energies' that are at the heart of African sport - 'ambition, rhythm and global impact'.

Drawing influence from football, culture and community, the video incorporates all the elements that are at the heart of Burna Boy's new overall initiative, with fashion and symbolic storytelling also taking centre stage. The singer's lyrics focus on resilience, legacy and 'the power of collective momentum' in a tribute to the African icons making an impact on and off the pitch.

"This one is for the culture - for everyone carrying our sound, our spirit and our story around the world," Burna Boy said.