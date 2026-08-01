'We always aim big!' – Bryan Mbeumo sends Premier League warning after thriving in new Manchester United striker role

Manchester United’s pre-season preparations reached a new high in Stockholm as they secured a 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid to retain the Snapdragon Cup. The standout performer was undoubtedly Mbeumo, who showcased his incredible versatility by operating as a central striker. The 26-year-old, traditionally known as a winger, proved his clinical edge by netting both goals to sink the Spanish giants and reinforce his value to Carrick’s evolving side.

The tactical shift saw Carrick drop Joshua Zirkzee to the bench, opting for Mbeumo’s pace and directness through the middle. Supported by the precocious talent of Shea Lacey in the No.10 role and a returning Amad on the right flank, Mbeumo looked completely at home in his new surroundings.