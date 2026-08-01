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'We always aim big!' – Bryan Mbeumo sends Premier League warning after thriving in new Manchester United striker role
Mbeumo stars in new central role
Manchester United’s pre-season preparations reached a new high in Stockholm as they secured a 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid to retain the Snapdragon Cup. The standout performer was undoubtedly Mbeumo, who showcased his incredible versatility by operating as a central striker. The 26-year-old, traditionally known as a winger, proved his clinical edge by netting both goals to sink the Spanish giants and reinforce his value to Carrick’s evolving side.
The tactical shift saw Carrick drop Joshua Zirkzee to the bench, opting for Mbeumo’s pace and directness through the middle. Supported by the precocious talent of Shea Lacey in the No.10 role and a returning Amad on the right flank, Mbeumo looked completely at home in his new surroundings.
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Challenging for Premier League glory
Following a successful debut season for Mbeumo, who arrived from Brentford in a £71 million deal, expectations are naturally rising at the Theatre of Dreams. While some may have been surprised by the speed of United's ascent under Carrick – leading to a third-place finish – the forward insists that the squad always expected to be competing at the top.
'I wasn’t surprised,' Mbeumo said when asked about the club's impressive third-place finish last term. 'Because it’s a big club and we always aim big and we worked a lot to be there, so I wasn’t surprised. We always try to give the best that we can on the pitch and work really hard, so we will see and try our best.'
Versatility as a tactical weapon
The transition from a wide player to a focal point in attack is never easy, but Mbeumo is embracing the challenge set by Carrick. After racking up 12 goals in 34 appearances across all competitions during his debut campaign, his movement off the ball and emerging relationship with younger talents like Lacey are giving United a dangerous new dimension in the final third.
Mbeumo added: 'Obviously, I’m lucky to be able to play a different position and I try to give my best. It depends on the games. We try to get ready for the first game of the season and we work really hard in training, so it’s really important to have good results as well' – a preparation United will put to the test when they kick off their new Premier League campaign away to Hull City on August 22.
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No regrets over Old Trafford move
Reflecting on his £71 million move from Brentford last year, Mbeumo’s decision has been fully vindicated by the contrasting fortunes of his suitors. While Tottenham and Newcastle were both desperate to secure his signature, United won the race despite a difficult negotiation process with the Bees.
With Tottenham narrowly avoiding relegation and Newcastle finishing mid-table while selling key assets like Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali, Mbeumo’s choice looks inspired. The Cameroonian international is relishing the pressure that comes with representing one of the world's biggest clubs and has no second thoughts about his career path. Mbeumo unsurprisingly has no regrets about opting for United, saying: 'Obviously I’m always really challenging myself every time and will never regret having this challenge.'
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