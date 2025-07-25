'We know everything going around him' - Bruno Guimaraes opens up on Alexander Isak's transfer request as Newcastle insist pre-season tour absence isn't related to Liverpool interest

Bruno Guimaraes has addressed the growing uncertainty around Alexander Isak, whose absence from Newcastle United’s pre-season tour has sparked fresh transfer concern on Tyneside. With Liverpool circling and the Swedish striker reportedly having handed a transfer request, the Magpies maintain that Isak is simply recovering from injury and has not travelled with the squad to Singapore.

Isak absent from pre-season due to reported injury

Liverpool remain strongly linked with striker

Guimaraes says squad is focused and staying calm