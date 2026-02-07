Getty
Bruno saw the future! Man Utd star Fernandes claims he knew Michael Carrick would be a 'great' manager after interim spell as Red Devils make it four wins in a row against Tottenham
Fernandes inspires United to fourth straight victory
Fernandes set United on their way to victory by master-minding the corner that led to Bryan Mbeumo scoring the first goal of the game, after Cristian Romero had been sent off. He knocked in Diogo Dalot's cross to score his sixth Premier League goal of the season and clinch the win, which strengthen's Carrick's hopes of being named United boss on a permanent basis.
Fernandes praised Carrick's leadership of the team and he said he knew all along that the former United midfielder would make a good coach after seeing first-hand his management style in 2021. Carrick took charge of the Red Devils for three games after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked, beating Unai Emery's Villareal in the Champions League and Arsenal in the Premier League while drawing at Chelsea.
Across both spells, Carrick's record in charge of United reads six wins, one draw and zero defeats.
- AFP
Fernandes: Carrick showing he can be a great manager
Fernandes told TNT Sports: "I think Michael came in with the right idea of giving the players the freedom to take responsibility on the pitch to do the decisions that were needed. I think he remembers what I told him the last time he was manager. I thought Michael could be a great manager and he’s just shown it.
"We hope we can help him even more so everyone can see we are good players. That’s why we are at Man United. I think everyone understands the pressure of playing for this club. Everyone knows the expectations around it."
Carrick 'knows what it takes to win'
Fernandes believes that Carrick's experience as a United player of 12 years, in which he won five Premier League titles and the Champions League, means he knows how to get the best out of the squad.
"Michael has won everything here, he knows what it means for these fans and how much is needed to win at this football club," the captain added. "We’ve had moments when we weren't great and it was still like this. When we win games everything looks brighter."
Carrick returned the compliment to Fernandes, praising him for his overall performance and his goal. "Bruno’s level of performance over a period of times has been so constant," he said. "He is always around big moments and has his fingerprints on it. He cares so much about the club. He can play so many positions and ended up playing off the left. He has got quality in those moments. It is nothing new."
- Getty Images Sport
'Don't over do it'
United have won four games in a row in the Premier League for the first time in two years while they now have more points after 25 matches this season than they earned over the entirety of the last campaign. Fernandes, however, urged his players not to get carried away.
"When we win games the confidence goes higher and higher," Fernandes told Match of the Day. "It is very important for us to maintain the focus and not overdo it now. This is very good and very nice but we need to keep going. If you don't win the next one and the next one you will get back into the same place where you don't feel comfortable, you lose confidence and struggle to believe in everything you have been doing until now.
"But, we have been doing very well until now to do everything that Michael and the staff have been asking of us and we have been very brave taking responsibility in some moments in the game to go and play and do whatever you need to do to win the game. The main focus is the next game, it's four wins in a row, this one is nice, but we need to make it five now."
United can extend their winning streak to five matches when they visit struggling West Ham on Tuesday.
Advertisement