Bruno Fernandes lays out conditions for staying at Man Utd as he plays down team resurgence under Michael Carrick

The midfielder has only secured two trophies during his six-year stint at Old Trafford, a return he considers insufficient for a club of United's stature.

For Fernandes, the fact that the Premier League trophy has not returned to the red side of Manchester since 2013 is a situation that needs urgent rectification if he is to remain at the club until the end of his career.

"What I always say to the club is: 'You can’t promise me that I’m going to win the Premier League. That’s impossible," the Portugal international added. "But if you promise me that we’re going to be competitive and we’re going to be there at the end. that’s all I need to know. Because then it’s on me to become the best version of myself, to help everyone around to become the best version of themselves, to become the club we want to be."