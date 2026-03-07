Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire celebrate after seeing ex-Man Utd team-mate Juan Mata net impressive free-kick

As Mata prepared to take the free-kick in the 34th minute of the contest, current United captain Fernandes pulled out his phone to record the moment. In a video shared on social media, Maguire can be heard asking: "Over the wall?" to which Fernandes confidently replied: "Yeah, for sure. He has to."

The prediction proved accurate as Mata curled a trademark effort into the top corner, sparking scenes of jubilation back in England. As Fernandes bellowed with joy, Maguire yelled: "Oh my days!"

The Portuguese midfielder later noted the confidence he had in his friend's ability, stating: "The trust I have in this guy, filming live." instagram/brunofernandes8