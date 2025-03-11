'A brotherhood does not exist' - Kylian Mbappe & Vinicius Junior do not have 'idyllic' relationship at Real Madrid as Frenchman gets on better with Jude Bellingham & Rodrygo
Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior do not have an "idyllic" relationship at Real Madrid, according to an explosive new report.
- No 'brotherhood' between Mbappe & Vini Jr
- Mbappe has closer bond with Bellingham and Rodrygo
- Real Madrid face Atletico on Wednesday