Broos optimistic Bafana can deliver against Nigeria despite 'an awful travel' - NFF faults Safa for team's woes

BackpageSeth WillisBroos optimistic Bafana can deliver against Nigeria despite 'an awful travel' - NFF faults Safa for team's woesWorld Cup Qualification CAFNigeria vs South AfricaNigeriaSouth AfricaThe Nigeria FA distances itself from the tribulations suffered by their opponent on their way to Uyo.