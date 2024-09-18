'Bro not again' - Harry Kane trolled by Bayern Munich team-mate Michael Olise in hilarious match ball message after bagging another hat-trick in the Champions League
Michael Olise trolled Harry Kane when he signed his Bayern Munich team-mate's match ball after his stunning display against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Kane bagged another Bayern hat-trick
- Team-mate left hilarious message for him
- Striker identified Olise as the culprit