Brits Abroad: Real Madrid fans turn on Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane takes another big step towards second Bundesliga title and ex-Man Utd wonderkid's excellent Eredivisie form continues

Bayern Munich continued their march towards successive Bundesliga titles with a 5-1 thumping of RB Leipzig on Saturday, as Serge Gnabry, Harry Kane, Jonathan Tah, Aleksander Pavlovic and Michael Olise all got on the scoresheet. Top-four chasing Leipzig were expected to provide Bayern with a tough test at the Red Bull Arena, and went in at half-time 1-0 up through a poked effort from Romulo, but the reigning champions stepped it up a gear in the second 45 minutes to blow the hosts away.

Kane notched Bayern's all-important second goal, calmly bringing down a precise Olise cross in the box before smashing the ball into the corner of the net. It was a typically ruthless finish from the England captain, who is now up to 21 Bundesliga goals for the season from just 18 appearances. If he replicates that strike-rate in the second half of the campaign, Kane will beat Robert Lewandowski's single-season goal record (41), and it would be foolish to bet against him.

With the likes of Olise, Luis Diaz, Gnabry and teenage sensation Lennart Karl on hand to provide Kane with world-class service, there is very little chance of the goals drying up. Bayern are the best attacking side on the continent right now, and should be aiming for a clean sweep of trophies. They certainly won't be stopped in the Bundesliga, with nearest challengers Borussia Dortmund already 11 points off the pace.

Ever the humble leader of the team, Kane attempted to shirk the spotlight after the game, instead singling out Bayern's veteran No.1 goalkeeper Manuel Neuer for special praise.

"I think this season, the second parts of the game, I feel like we've grown in a lot of those. I think when the space gets a little bit bigger, with the squad that we have and the substitutes that we can make. The energy stays high, the intensity gets even more, and then we punish them. They were still dangerous. Manuel still had to make some really good saves in the second half," he said to ESPN.

"It was one of those games that was on a tipping edge and then once we got ahead and then the third we pushed on from there. Manu is incredible, honestly. To share the pitch with him and to watch him train every day. He's 39 years young and still bouncing about. He's always there with us and you saw today, he made some really good saves and helped us win the game."