Brighton to trigger centre-back's €6m release clause after captaining Italian side to Serie A promotion

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Brighton have identified Svoboda as a primary defensive target and are ready to finalise a deal for the promotion-winning captain. The Seagulls are prepared to pay the €6 million release clause to secure the services of the 27-year-old.

Svoboda enjoyed a highly productive campaign last season, making 30 appearances across all competitions while scoring three goals and providing two assists. His contributions were pivotal in guiding his side to a first-place finish in Serie B, securing a swift promotion back to the top flight of Italian football following the disappointment of their relegation from Serie A in the 2024–25 season.