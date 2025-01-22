Leeds United FC v Norwich City FC - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport
Jacob Schneider

Brenden Aaronson's Leeds top Josh Sargent's Norwich City as the USMNT attackers go head-to-head in English Championship

J. SargentB. AaronsonUSALeeds vs NorwichLeedsNorwichChampionship

Leeds defeated Norwich on Wednesday, as Aaronson and Co. stay atop the English Championship table

  • Leeds defeat Norwich 2-0
  • USMNT's Aaronson and Sargent both feature
  • Whites stay atop Championship table
