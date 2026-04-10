The Munich club have not specified how long the 18-year-old will be sidelined, other than to say he is out “for the time being”. That means he will definitely miss Saturday’s away trip to FC St. Pauli. Taking to Instagram, Karl wrote: “Hope to be back soon. Wishing the team every success.”

His agent, Michael Ballack, told DAZN: “Lennart will be out for about three weeks. It’s a typical muscle strain. It’s always difficult to say exactly, because it’s very individual. It also depends on how it happened and how the recovery goes. You can’t know for sure, but you can make a rough estimate.”

That recovery timeline rules him out of next Wednesday’s crucial Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena.