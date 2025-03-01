'This is embarrassing!' - Breakdown in semi-automated offsides causes massive delay as fans blast 'f*cking disgusting' new system in Bournemouth & Wolves FA Cup clash
Fans were left outraged as the semi-automated offside technology failed miserably during the FA Cup clash between Wolves and Bournemouth.
- SAOT failed during Wolves vs Bournemouth
- The FA tried the technology for the first time in English football
- FA Cup game delayed by eight minutes due to VAR check