AFP
'He was crying and so was I' - Raphinha's wife reveals heartbreaking call with Brazil star after World Cup injury blow
Brazil star faces World Cup setback
Brazil suffered a major blow in their 3-0 win over Haiti at the World Cup when Raphinha was forced off with a hamstring injury. The Barcelona forward has been an important figure in the Selecao attack, but the problem has raised serious doubts over his involvement for the remainder of the tournament.
The injury prompted an immediate emotional response from the 29-year-old and his family. As concerns grew over the severity of the issue, Raphinha's hopes of playing a significant role in Brazil's World Cup campaign were suddenly placed in jeopardy. Following the match in Philadelphia, the winger underwent medical assessments before being allowed a short period with his family ahead of the start of his rehabilitation programme.
- AFP
Belloli recalls emotional conversation
Speaking to Domingao com Huck, Belloli revealed how difficult the situation was for both her and her husband after the injury occurred. Belloli also explained how the couple found strength after the initial shock as they discussed the road ahead.
"Honestly, it was one of the first times I was speechless. He was crying, and so was I," she said. "We spoke on the phone; the next day he underwent medical tests and came home for a while, where we were able to talk about the situation.
"Now he’s doing well, strong and sure of his purpose. That’s what matters: maintaining the right mindset and believing that better days are coming."
Brazil keep door open for return
Brazil have confirmed that Raphinha will remain with the national team rather than return home. The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) plans to oversee an intensive treatment programme in the hope that the winger could still contribute if the team progress deep into the knockout rounds. Medical staff are expected to take a cautious approach to his recovery.
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Recovery remains the priority
The immediate focus is on Raphinha's rehabilitation and overall wellbeing. Brazil's medical team will continue to assess his progress before making any decision on a potential return later in the competition. Meanwhile, Barcelona will also be watching developments closely. The club will hope the forward can recover fully without risking a premature comeback that could worsen the injury ahead of the new season.