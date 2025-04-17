This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Brazil pounce on Carlo Ancelotti! Real Madrid coach approached by Selecao after Arsenal defeat as Spanish giants attempt to lure Xabi Alonso C. Ancelotti Brazil Real Madrid LaLiga X. Alonso Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly set to depart Real Madrid later this month, and new reports have now suggested that Brazil have approached the Italian. Ancelotti to depart Real Madrid this month

Brazil approach the Italian for head coach job

Real Madrid want to bring Xabi Alonso this summer Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match LaLiga RMA ATH Match preview