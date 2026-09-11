‘Not a fantastic finisher!’ - Tim Sherwood slams Liverpool’s £123m star Bradley Barcola despite Champions League victory

The left-sided forward made his competitive debut off the bench in Friday's triumph at Ipswich, but he earned his first start on the right wing against Atleti. He lasted an hour before being withdrawn with cramp, capping off a difficult individual performance.

Despite the harsh criticism regarding his finishing, Sherwood did highlight positive aspects of Barcola's game. The pundit noted that the new arrival offers a distinct tactical advantage to Iraola's attacking unit.

"The good thing about him is that he stretches defenders," Sherwood added. "He runs without the ball, so you don't have to take possession of the ball and dribble. He goes, checks and makes good runs."