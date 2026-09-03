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'He was waiting for me!' – Why Bradley Barcola must wait until 2027 to form French partnership with Hugo Ekitike
- APL
Barcola completes Anfield switch
Bradley Barcola has officially completed his transfer to Liverpool from Paris Saint-Germain, taking up the number 29 shirt at Anfield. The France international arrives on Merseyside to bolster the Reds' attacking unit and reunite with familiar faces from both club and international football.
The move sees Barcola link up once again with fellow French forward Hugo Ekitike, whom he knows from both the national team setup and their shared spell in Paris.
By joining Ekitike in red, Barcola becomes the latest addition to a proud lineage of French attackers, following in the historic footsteps of Nicolas Anelka and Djibril Cisse at Liverpool.
- Getty Images
Secret texts from Ekitike
"He was waiting for me" - In his first official interview as a Liverpool player, Barcola revealed that Ekitike played a persistent role in keeping the potential transfer on his radar throughout the summer window. The two forwards maintained regular contact as negotiations progressed between the two clubs.
Barcola admitted that Ekitike was constantly checking on the status of the agreement, eager to reunite on the pitch at Anfield.
"I was able to talk to Hugo, who I met in the French team and in my old club," Barcola told Liverpoolfc.com. "He was waiting for me to sign the contract, sending me messages often asking me if I was coming or not. I can't wait to get back together and be able to play with him. I already told him that it is done."
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Continuing Les Bleus legacy
Barcola and Ekitike are adding a fresh chapter to a storied tradition of French goalscorers wearing the famous red shirt. The legacy began in January 2002 when Nicolas Anelka joined Gerard Houllier's side on loan, scoring key goals against Everton, Fulham, and Ipswich Town to help Liverpool finish second in the Premier League.
Djibril Cisse later cemented his place in club folklore following a move from Auxerre in 2004. Cisse scored 24 goals in 79 matches, playing a vital role in Liverpool's 2005 UEFA Champions League triumph and 2006 FA Cup victory.
- Getty
On-field partnership put on hold
While the transfer is finalized and Barcola has entered full first-team training, the new-look attacking partnership will have to wait to feature on the pitch together. Ekitike is currently sidelined with a torn Achilles tendon suffered against Paris Saint-Germain in April 2026.
Following surgery, Ekitike faces an estimated eight to 10-month rehabilitation process. The striker is only expected to return to match action in late December 2026 or early 2027, ahead of the second half of the 2026-27 campaign.
Supporters must remain patient before seeing Barcola and Ekitike combine on the pitch to match the iconic moments produced by Anelka and Cisse during their memorable spells on Merseyside.
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