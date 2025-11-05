Getty Images Sport
Borussia Dortmund star Jobe Bellingham reveals 'weird' Bundesliga title dream and favourite movie - while also confirming surprising Joshua Kimmich owl theory
Jobe goes through rapid-fire questions
The first question was simple enough, if you could only watch one movie for the rest of your life, what would it be? Without hesitation, Bellingham replied: "Inside Man."
Maybe it’s no coincidence he chose a film about strategy, timing, and the perfect execution of a plan, tricks that he is trying to master under Niko Kovac’s careful management.
Then came the now-famous owl question: "How many owls would you need to see in one day before you start thinking something’s not right?"
Bellingham chuckled and said: "Yeah, I’ve heard this one before. If I saw one, I’d be like, oh my god, I’ve seen an owl. You don’t see owls there. I’ll say five. I think then you’re thinking owls are taking over the world or something. Do you know what I mean?”
Bayern star Kimmich gave his own take on the same question and said: "Three. I live next to the forest but I’ve never seen one."
Next up, Bellingham was asked what vegetable he’d be if he had to choose. "Broccoli," he grinned. "I was going to say carrot, but I hate carrots, actually. So yeah, broccoli."
When asked about his last dream, Bellingham’s face changed as humour gave way to ambition.
"I had one about winning the Bundesliga the other day,” he said earnestly. “It was crazy. I think we weren't actually playing one team on the last day. And it was just loads of players on the pitch. You just see loads of faces, don't you? Just like your mates and stuff. And it's like, what are you doing? It wouldn't be here."
Asked about his sleeping habits, the young Englishman burst out laughing. "Four pillows," he said. "At one time, not all four. But like, I'll sleep and then I move around. So I use the whole width of the bed. Do you know what I mean? Yeah, I don't sleep still."
Kimmich also tackles strange questions
Kimmich’s rapid-fire responses were surgical and to the point. The mark of a precise midfielder who has the knack of timing his passes to perfection.
When asked about his favourite ocean, he replied: "Pacific."
And when pressed on where he starts brushing his teeth, his answer was just as deliberate: "I think bottom." Bottom left? "Yeah".
Favourite time of day? He came up with another specific answer: "Yeah, I can tell you exactly. 7pm because my kids are in bed then. You get to really relax, nice."
And finally, when asked a cryptic question: "The answer is Jamal Musiala. What’s the question?", Kimmich’s response showed his respect for his Bayern team-mate. "Who enjoys football the most?" he said.
Bellingham's tough start in Germany
Bellingham has endured a difficult introduction to life in the Bundesliga, often finding himself benched after making a £32 million ($41m) move from Sunderland to savour Bundesliga and Champions League football. But against Augsburg last Friday, Bellingham finally showed his mettle. Coming on for the final half-hour, he put in a brilliant shift and proved why Dortmund signed him in the first place.
Kovac explained: "We're building him up slowly here. I think it's even going faster than I imagined, because the lad really has a lot of quality. He's present, has good physical attributes, and possesses a playing quality that he also demonstrated in his 30 minutes here in Augsburg."
Will Bellingham be rewarded with a start against Manchester City?
Dortmund’s next few fixtures will be crucial for Bellingham. The club travels to England to face Manchester City in the Champions League, in what will be a poignant return for the midfielder to his homeland. He had impressed Kovac against Augsburg and will be hoping to earn a starting berth against Pep Guardiola's side at the Etihad. After that, it’s back to domestic duty with a tricky away tie against Hamburg, who have been one of the Bundesliga’s surprise packages this season. They are seven points behind runaway leaders Bayern, who have won all nine of their league matches. If Bellingham wants to realise his Bundesliga dream, the Men in Black and Yellow have a lot to catch up on.
