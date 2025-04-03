Miles Killebrew, BVBBVB
Siddhant Lazar

'First-of-its-kind' - Borussia Dortmund and NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers announce groundbreaking partnership

BundesligaBorussia Dortmund

The Bundesliga giants and the NFL side have announced a partnership, marking a first-of-its-kind collaboration between the two iconic sides

  • Teams join forces to boost international growth efforts
  • Partnership includes joint activities, content, and fan engagement initiatives
  • Collaboration builds on shared colors, industrial heritage, and winning traditions
