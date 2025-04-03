'First-of-its-kind' - Borussia Dortmund and NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers announce groundbreaking partnership

BVBSiddhant Lazar'First-of-its-kind' - Borussia Dortmund and NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers announce groundbreaking partnershipBundesligaBorussia DortmundThe Bundesliga giants and the NFL side have announced a partnership, marking a first-of-its-kind collaboration between the two iconic sidesTeams join forces to boost international growth effortsPartnership includes joint activities, content, and fan engagement initiativesCollaboration builds on shared colors, industrial heritage, and winning traditionsArticle continues below