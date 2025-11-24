Getty Images Sport
Borussia Dortmund ace eyeing January exit just months after joining Bundesliga side from Premier League
Silva already eyeing exit from Dortmund after summer move
Silva’s move from Wolves to Borussia Dortmund was supposed to be the moment his career finally stabilised after four loan spells across Europe. The Bundesliga club paid over €20 million (£17.5m) for the Portugal international and handed him a long-term deal until 2030, signalling belief in his long-term potential. But after an injury flagged up during his medical and a slow integration into Kovac’s plans, the early signs have not been encouraging.
The 23-year-old has managed nine appearances in total but has barely featured meaningfully, with those outings amounting to around 100 minutes across the season. His cameos have often been late substitutions, including a two-minute appearance in a 3-3 draw with Stuttgart that reportedly left him disappointed. Given Wolves’ own struggles up front, it has even been noted that Silva might have played more minutes had he remained in the Premier League.
With ambitions of making Portugal’s World Cup squad next year, Silva has grown increasingly concerned by his lack of opportunities. Sky Germany report that he is already considering a “lightning-fast exit” in January despite only joining Dortmund in late August. No formal discussions with club management have taken place so far, but Silva’s camp are believed to be exploring options as frustration rises.
- Getty Images Sport
Silva's has lacked continuity throughout his career...
Silva’s desire to leave stems from a wider pattern in his career, as he has struggled to find the right environment to develop. After joining Wolves in 2020 as one of Europe’s top teenage prospects, he never settled into the rhythm required to justify his £35 million fee. Loans to Anderlecht, PSV, Rangers and Las Palmas followed, with only his spell in Spain offering the promise of a long-term breakthrough. Even then, negotiations to secure him full-time in La Liga collapsed when demands from his camp reportedly put off several interested clubs.
Dortmund appeared to represent a turning point: a club famous for nurturing young talent and giving forwards the stage to explode. But his arrival coincided with competition in an already crowded attack, limiting his chances even when fully fit. Kovac has publicly praised Silva’s attitude, acknowledging: “Overall, I'm very satisfied with Fabio. However, we have many quality players up front… I hope we'll see more of him in the near future.” Despite this reassurance, matchday decisions have continued to cast doubt over Silva’s place in the hierarchy.
There is also the international dimension. Silva made his senior Portugal debut last year and received praise from national team coach Roberto Martinez, who recently suggested Silva could push for a World Cup place with strong club form; however, since then, Silva has not returned to the squad.
Silva's stop-start career at Borussia Dortmund
Silva's struggles have been compounded by how little of Dortmund’s football has flowed through him. The Portuguese forward has just one goal to his name, a substitute strike in a 4-2 win over Copenhagen in the DFB-Pokal, and his limited appearances have made it impossible for him to build chemistry with his new teammates. His first weeks in Germany were further disrupted by an injury detected during his medical, slowing his integration and making early momentum difficult to capture.
This has created a familiar scenario for Silva, after leaving Porto at 18, he moved through multiple leagues and playing styles, each demanding different physical and tactical adaptations. Spain appeared his most natural fit, with Las Palmas utilising his link-up play and movement effectively, but no permanent offer materialised due to protracted negotiations.
Dortmund, while appealing on paper, has so far become another stopgap rather than the stable foundation he needed. The Bundesliga club’s depth in attack and their reliance on more established forwards has left Silva on the fringes.
- Getty Images Sport
Silva and his World Cup pipe dream
A loan move in January appears increasingly likely unless Dortmund can offer a clear path to more regular minutes. With interest sure to come from clubs in Spain, where Silva thrived last season, and possibly Portugal, the striker may have several feasible routes out. His long-term contract gives Dortmund control, but accommodating his desire for meaningful minutes may be the only solution to prevent further unrest.
However, despite his heart aching for World Cup 2026 action, the chances of making Martinez's Portugal squad are highly unlikely unless Silva reaches world-class levels or Portugal suffer an unprecedented injury crisis.
Advertisement