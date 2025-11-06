Getty Images
Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Napoli tracking Brazilian striker with €30m price tag amid bright start in Serie A
Giovane’s breakthrough sparks European interest
Hellas Verona forward Giovane, formerly of Corinthians, has become one of Serie A’s breakout names this season and his progress has not gone unnoticed across Europe. According to ESPN Brazil, scouts from Dortmund and Milan were in attendance at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium last weekend to watch the 21-year-old, who scored a superb goal in Verona’s 2-1 defeat to Inter. His confident display has positioned him as a potential target for several elite clubs ahead of the January 2026 transfer window.
Verona are said to value the Brazilian at around €30m (£25m/$33m), a remarkable rise given that he arrived from Corinthians on a free transfer just four months ago. Napoli and Inter have also joined the race, with all four clubs keen to secure a deal before his price climbs further.
A modern wide forward with pace and flair
Giovane has adapted seamlessly to the demands of Italian football, combining technical flair with tireless off-ball movement. He is naturally a wide attacker, capable of playing on either flank or partnering a traditional striker in a two-man system, an attribute that appeals to managers seeking tactical flexibility.
Across 12 appearances this season, he has registered three assists and one goal, while ranking first among Serie A forwards in successful take-ons (14). Though not yet a prolific finisher, his ability to create chances, stretch defences and beat markers one-on-one makes him a coveted modern attacking option.
Observers in Italy suggest his standout trait is consistency, a rarity for young imports in Serie A’s tactically demanding environment. His work rate and resilience have impressed Verona’s coaching staff, who believe he has the temperament to thrive at a bigger club.
From free transfer to €30m asset
The Brazilian's rapid rise is as remarkable as his journey. Released by Corinthians at the end of his contract, he joined Verona on a free in July, quickly earning a place in the starting XI. Within months, he’s gone from relative obscurity in Brazil’s youth ranks to a sought-after Serie A prospect commanding a €30m valuation.
Verona, who currently sit in the bottom-half of the table, view the player as a vital financial asset and are open to negotiations only if their price is met. The club’s directors are reportedly in no rush to sell but are aware that an offer from one of Europe’s top clubs could prove difficult to resist.
His agent is said to be awaiting formal contact as clubs begin outlining their winter transfer plans. Scouts from Milan and Dortmund have already submitted detailed reports, while Napoli are weighing up whether to act immediately or wait until summer.
What next for Serie A’s newest star?
Giovane’s first Serie A goal against the Nerazzurri may well serve as the launchpad for his European breakthrough. The strike reflected not only his technical quality but also his growing confidence against elite opposition.
If his current form continues, Verona could soon face a battle to retain him beyond this season. His versatility and dynamism make him an ideal complement for an established No.9 - exactly the profile Milan and Dortmund are seeking.
For now, Verona intend to keep him focused on domestic duties, but with January fast approaching, Giovane’s name will likely dominate transfer headlines once more. Whether he stays to finish the season or becomes Serie A’s next big export, one thing is certain - Europe’s elite are watching closely.
