Boniek: "Juventus, Grabara is better than Vicario, he is a real goalkeeper"

Zbigniew Boniek, the Pole born in 1956 who played for Juventus from 1982 to 1985, appeared on Tuttomercatoweb radio and spoke about his fellow countryman Kamil Grabara, the goalkeeper born in 1999 and Juventus' new signing: "Grabara is a very strong goalkeeper. He is agile and already has experience between Denmark and Germany. In my opinion he is stronger than Vicario, he is a real goalkeeper".