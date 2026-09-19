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Bologna FC v US Sassuolo - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Bologna v Torino 1-0 LIVE: Bernardeschi breaks the deadlock!

Bologna
Torino
Bologna vs Torino
Serie A

Follow Bologna v Torino, a match valid for the fifth round of Serie A 2026/2027

The fifth round of the 2026/2027 Serie A season continues with Bologna v Torino, a game that will be watched particularly closely in Emilia as Raffaele Palladino makes his debut in the dugout just a few days after replacing the sacked Tedesco.

Bologna need a win to kickstart their season, but Torino are under pressure too under Ignazio Abate. They go into the match with three defeats and one win, plus the bitter Coppa Italia elimination at the hands of Monza.


BOLOGNA-TORINO 1-0

Scorer: 15' Bernardeschi (B)



  • Bologna-Torino: the teamsheet

    Bologna 1-0 Torino


    Scorers: 15' Bernardeschi (B)


    BOLOGNA (3-4-2-1): Skorupski; Helland, Heggem, Theate; Zortea, Pobega, Ferguson, Miranda; Bernardeschi, Cambiaghi; Piccoli. 

    Manager: Palladino


    TORINO (3-5-2): Perri; Ismajli, Coco, Comert; Fortini, Fitz-Jim, Mandragora, Bragança, Cacciamani; Vlasic; Simeone. 

    Manager: Abate


    Referee: Guida

    Booked: none

    Sent off: none

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  • Goal and key actions

    15' GOAL - Fortini gives the ball away cheaply on the right and Bologna break at pace. Cambiaghi drives to the byline and whips a low cross into the middle, where Bernardeschi has too much space and fires home first time past Perri, who is slow to get down to a shot that is, all things considered, fairly central.


    HERE ALL THE INFO, THE STATISTICS AND THE MINUTE-BY-MINUTE REPORT

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