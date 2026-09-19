Bologna v Torino 1-0 LIVE: Bernardeschi breaks the deadlock!

The fifth round of the 2026/2027 Serie A season continues with Bologna v Torino, a game that will be watched particularly closely in Emilia as Raffaele Palladino makes his debut in the dugout just a few days after replacing the sacked Tedesco.

Bologna need a win to kickstart their season, but Torino are under pressure too under Ignazio Abate. They go into the match with three defeats and one win, plus the bitter Coppa Italia elimination at the hands of Monza.





BOLOGNA-TORINO 1-0

Scorer: 15' Bernardeschi (B)







