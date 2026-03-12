Vincenzo Italiano, Bologna coach, commented and analysed the Europa League round of 16 first leg match, which ended in a 1-1 draw against Roma, on Sky Sport: "I don't know whether to be disappointed with the result, because we were more dangerous, or happy to have rediscovered this spirit, but we reacted to Sunday's defeat with a high-level performance. Apart from Joao Mario's reading of the game, which he needs to work on, the lads played a great game against a great team with great pace. I have nothing to say, apart from that goal that prevented us from winning a game in which we did more on points."
Translated by
Bologna, Italian: "A top-class performance, apart from Joao Mario's reading of the game... The referee? Too lenient with Ndicka."
CASTRO-NDICKA DUEL
Italiano immediately commented on the referee's performance, particularly regarding the duel between Ndicka and Castro throughout the match: "The referee was too lenient with Ndicka, who committed too many fouls against Castro: he played dirty, but that was the line taken throughout the match and that's fine. We wanted to be even more dangerous to secure qualification, but it's still alive. We'll go there to give it our all. Tonight, I saw many things reminiscent of the old Bologna."
WHAT IS NEEDED AND WHAT IS MISSING
"We know what kind of atmosphere we'll find there, where it's tough for everyone. We wanted a result to keep our hopes alive and this is it. We have to go there without fear and fight back like we did today. The pace will be very high and we will need even more quality to see what we are capable of. Tonight, I saw the old Bologna in terms of intensity and focus, quality in moving the ball, especially at home, where what is happening is inexplicable. We are still not winning games, but today the two wingers added spice to this match: these are the players who can raise the level, and both did so. There are many aspects to be evaluated; we haven't always been like we were tonight: it's not easy to always be at the top, we lost players at crucial moments, but we're still here, reacting to a bad defeat like the one against Verona.
WHAT DID YOU SAY TO JOAO MARIO?
The final part is dedicated to Joao Mario's mistake, which led to the equaliser: "I just told him that the ball had to be sent back. Since he arrived, Joao has been proving himself to be a top-level player: he plays on the right and on the left. I'm sorry, but these things can happen."