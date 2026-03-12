Bologna, Italian: "A top-class performance, apart from Joao Mario's reading of the game... The referee? Too lenient with Ndicka."

"We know what kind of atmosphere we'll find there, where it's tough for everyone. We wanted a result to keep our hopes alive and this is it. We have to go there without fear and fight back like we did today. The pace will be very high and we will need even more quality to see what we are capable of. Tonight, I saw the old Bologna in terms of intensity and focus, quality in moving the ball, especially at home, where what is happening is inexplicable. We are still not winning games, but today the two wingers added spice to this match: these are the players who can raise the level, and both did so. There are many aspects to be evaluated; we haven't always been like we were tonight: it's not easy to always be at the top, we lost players at crucial moments, but we're still here, reacting to a bad defeat like the one against Verona.