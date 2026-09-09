Boban: "Inter are missing something. Mourinho has lost himself in defensive football"

Zvonimir Boban, the former AC Milan and Croatia midfielder, former Milan director and current Dinamo Zagreb president, spoke to Sky Sport about Inter's defeat away to Real Madrid on matchday one of the Champions League league phase. Here are his words, as reported by FcInter1908.





"The feeling Inter give in Europe is that they lack something to be able to compete with the biggest clubs. That was clear again this evening, against a strange and disorganised Real side, lacking balance but with so much quality up front, who in the end won the match after creating so many chances. Inter had their chances too and, on the other hand, I think Inter can view the performance against Real as a show of personality, and also of a certain strength in the team, who went to the Bernabeu and dominated the first half. Not the second half, though, and Real could have pulled away. In the first half Inter were in the game: but they needed precision. At the highest level that makes the difference. Inter were not precise. In the end Real won not without merit, but a draw would have been the fairer result".



