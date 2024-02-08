Blue card trial over before it’s started?! FIFA shuts down talk of revolutionary new colour being used at ‘elite level’Peter McVitieGettyPremier LeagueChampions LeagueFIFA has denied that blue cards will be introduced to major competitions next season, despite a report claiming a trial will be announced this week.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowReport says blue card trial to be announcedNew punishment would put players in sin binsFIFA wants testing done at lower levels first