'Blame me' - Man City boss Gareth Taylor urges patience with Lionesses prospect Khiara Keating after high-profile error in Arsenal defeat

Man City boss Gareth Taylor has urged those criticising Lionesses prospect Khiara Keating to instead blame him after her error against Arsenal.

  • Man City suffered costly 4-3 loss to Arsenal on Sunday
  • Keating one of those to make errors in defeat
  • But Taylor says 'blame' is with him rather than goalkeeper
