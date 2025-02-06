'The biggest crime you can get' - Man City's 115-charge FFP case compared to Juventus cheating scandal as Pep Guardiola's side are told they're 'not too big' to be punished with relegation
Manchester City’s FFP case has been compared to Juventus’ cheating scandal, with the Premier League giants facing similar “biggest crime” accusations.
- Independent hearing has concluded
- City waiting on verdict & punishment
- Threat of points deduction & demotion