FIGC president Giovanni Malagò announced the appointment of Diana Bianchedi as Italy's head of delegation in this morning's interview with the Gazzetta dello Sport,prompting CONI checks into "appropriateness and possible incompatibility".
Translated by
Bianchedi head of delegation for Italy, the CONI: "Checks on incompatibility"
The CONI statement
A statement on the Italian Olympic Committee website reads: "In relation to what has appeared in some press outlets regarding an announced high-profile role within the FIGC for the deputy vice-president of CONI, pursuant to the Statute and the laws in force, the relevant offices and the competent bodies have promptly been activated in order to assess any issues of appropriateness, non-assignability and incompatibility, in order to safeguard the National Council".
The FIGC’s response
"There is no conflict of interest in the appointment of Diana Bianchedi, vice-president and member of the Coni Executive Board, as head of delegation of the Italy national football team," FIGC sources clarified the federation's position to Ansa after Coni's statement.
According to FIGC sources, as reported by Ansa: "There is neither a state rule nor a statutory rule that expressly provides for any incompatibility between the role of a member of the Coni Executive Board and a federation post; nor is it believed that the role could constitute the permanent conflict of interest referred to in Article 7 of the Coni statute. It is a purely representative role. Moreover, the role entrusted to Bianchedi is considered one of mere representation and institutional accompaniment of the national team and the FIGC."
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