Between denial and confirmation: what is the truth about Inzaghi's departure from Al-Hilal?

Media figure Mohammed Al-Bukairy has confirmed that Inzaghi's days with Al-Hilal are numbered. The club, he says, have already started hunting for his successor.

According to Al-Bukairy, Al-Hilal are studying three coaching profiles: one Portuguese, one Swiss and one Spanish. They want a replacement lined up before the season kicks off.

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Inzaghi, he explained, has lost the room. The administration, the fans and the media have all turned against the Italian, and that could push Al-Hilal to end the relationship sooner rather than later.