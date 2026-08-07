Between denial and confirmation: what is the truth about Inzaghi's departure from Al-Hilal?

Simone Inzaghi's future at Al-Hilal has become the talk of Saudi football over the past few hours. Reports have clashed over whether the club's hierarchy still back their Italian coach. Some claim his exit is imminent and that a replacement is already being sought, while others insist Inzaghi remains central to Al-Hilal's plans for the years ahead.
All this unfolds as Al-Hilal gear up for the new season. Fans are desperate to see what the team will look like under Inzaghi, particularly after the upheaval the club has been through in recent months.