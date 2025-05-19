'Better than Wrexham' - Ambitious transfer target Tom Cairney warned off move to join Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney amid talk of lucrative contract offer
Tom Cairney is said to be a target for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, but the Fulham captain has been told he is "better than Wrexham".
- Midfielder has spent a decade at Craven Cottage
- Will leave as a free agent when contract expires
- Switch to SToK Racecourse being speculated on