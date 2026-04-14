'Better than a goal!' - Marquinhos hails 'decisive' clearance as PSG dump Liverpool out of Champions League.

The defender expressed immense pride in his decisive intervention while speaking to Canal+. The crucial block happened when the score was still deadlocked at 0-0.

"For a defender, it's better than a goal! It's the kind of moments I enjoy the most. Safonov makes a first save, there's a second ball, I turn around and I see [Virgil] van Dijk arriving. I just have the reflex to throw myself at the ball and try to save it. These are details that change a match," Marquinhos said.