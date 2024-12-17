'The best player in the world is black and Brazilian!' - Ronaldo hails compatriot Vinicius Jr with 'danced on them' message after winning The Best FIFA Men's Player award
Brazil and Real Madrid legend Ronaldo hailed Vinicius Junior as a "symbol of resistance and resilience" after he was named The Best FIFA Men's Player.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Madrid & Brazil star wins top prize
- Comes two months after Ballon d'Or snub
- Ex-Selecao striker praised Vini Jr