Jamal Musiala Bayern 2024Getty
Parshva Shah

Best-paid Bayern Munich player ever! Bundesliga giants to reward Jamal Musiala with €100M+ mega contract

BundesligaJ. MusialaBayern Munich

Bayern Munich are set to offer Jamal Musiala the biggest contract in the history of the club, which will see him become the highest-paid earner.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Bayern prepping mega renewal for Musiala
  • Germany international to become highest-earner in club history
  • Contract to run until 2030
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱