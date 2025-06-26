'Best footballer in the world' - Rayan Ait Nouri sends Man City fans into frenzy with moment of magic against Juventus in Club World Cup

Algerian left-back Rayan Ait Nouri joined joined Manchester City from Wolves ahead of the Club World Cup. In just his second game under Pep Guardiola, the 24-year-old has sent fans into frenzy with a wonderful assist against Juventus in the Citizens' final group game of the tournament, which has fans calling him the 'best footballer in the world'.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ait Nouri wows fans with Man City

Grabs wonderful assist against Juve

Fans claim he is the 'best in the world' Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱