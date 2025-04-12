'The best centre-forward in Europe!' - Newcastle told to keep Alexander Isak at all costs as vultures circle around Magpies hero
Newcastle United have been urged to keep hold of striker Alexander Isak by former Rangers forward Ally McCoist
- Isak led Newcastle to Carabao Cup glory last month
- Swedish star has attracted interest from Premier League rivals
- McCoist claims Isak has been 'best centre-forward in Europe this year'