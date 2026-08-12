Reports from Turkey say that Besiktas are interested in Fabio Miretti. After completing the deal for Dusan Vlahovic, president Serdar Adali's club have gone back to Juventus and asked for information on the 2003-born midfielder.





According to Turkish journalist Burak Özdemir, Besiktas have made their move in the last few hours to gather information on Miretti. Juventus are open to a sale, but only on their own terms: the Turin club will consider the transfer only on a permanent basis.





Vincenzo Italiano is said to be driving the move for the midfielder, with the Besiktas manager knowing Miretti well and rating his qualities.