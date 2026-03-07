Getty Images Sport
What next for Bernardo Silva? Man City legend's plans revealed as contract ticks down
End of an era at the Etihad
The 31-year-old midfielder, who assumed the captaincy following the departures of Kyle Walker and Kevin De Bruyne, is expected to call time on an illustrious nine-year stay in Manchester. Since arriving from Monaco in 2017 for £43 million, Silva has been pivotal to the Cityzens' dominance, securing six Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy.
Despite his status as a club legend, his time at City appears to be coming to an end. Matteo Moretto has reported that the Portugal international will leave City amid a lack of ongoing contract negotiations.
Guardiola reflects on Silva's legacy
Guardiola has never hidden his admiration for the playmaker, often describing him as one of the most intelligent players he has ever coached. The Catalan manager has frequently pleaded with the player to extend his stay, but he appears resigned to losing his captain. The bond between the two has been a defining feature of City's tactical flexibility and dominance in the English top flight over recent seasons.
After a 2-0 win over Wolves in January, Guardiola said: "I’d love for Manchester City, for myself, if Bernardo Silva could stay forever. But we spoke a lot with Bernie and Bernie has to decide the best for him and his family." This statement suggests that family considerations may be playing a major role in the midfielder's desire to relocate.
Potential destinations for the playmaker
Speculation is already mounting regarding where Silva will play his football next season. While he will not lack for suitors across Europe's elite leagues, it is believed he is keen on a return to Benfica when he leaves City. A return to his boyhood club in Lisbon would represent a full-circle moment for a player who has won everything there is to win at domestic and continental club level.
So far, Silva has remained tight-lipped about which club he will join next, as he wants to avoid the situation becoming a distraction at the end of the season. With City chasing numerous trophies, an official announcement regarding his future is not expected until May, allowing the veteran to fully focus on ending his Etihad career with a bang.
Chasing a golden farewell
The Cityzens are currently in the hunt for the Premier League title, sitting in second place with 29 games played, seven points behind leaders Arsenal, who have played 30.
Up next, Guardiola's men face Newcastle in the fifth round of the FA Cup, before traveling to Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie.
