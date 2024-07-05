Benni McCarthy: Where to next for the Kaizer Chiefs-linked coach after Manchester United exit?

The Bafana Bafana legend’s time with Premier League giants Manchester United has come to an end, and he is on the lookout for his next challenge.

McCarthy left his role as the Red Devils’ first-team coach after his two-year contract expired at the end of June.

The former South Africa international had been part of Erik ten Hag’s team for the past two years, working specifically with the forwards at the club.

It is believed the Red Devils are targeting their former marksman Ruud van Nistelrooy as McCarthy’s replacement.

The former Cape Town City and AmaZulu coach, on the other hand, has made it clear that he yearns for a return to the touchline as the head coach.

Here, GOAL reflects on McCarthy's last campaign at United and looks at what could be next for Bafana’s record scorer.