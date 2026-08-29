In an interview with Repubblica Parma's 21-year-old midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi, who has Italian roots and Argentine parents, looked back on being born and raised in Miami. Before moving to Italy, he was Lionel Messi's team-mate at Inter Miami: "The first time I saw Messi? It was early in the morning. I had already been at Inter Miami for six months, he had just arrived from PSG. I park at the training ground and I see him, he was with his three children. I didn’t know what to do, so I called my mum, who advised me to go and introduce myself, given that there was no one around and it was the right moment not to disturb him. I did, and the incredible thing is that he already knew who I was".