Another VAR disaster! Belgian Pro League clash between Anderlecht v Genk to be replayed after penalty error

Another VAR disaster! Belgian Pro League clash between Anderlecht v Genk to be replayed after penalty errorJack McRaeGettyAnderlechtGenkAnderlecht vs GenkFirst Division AAnderlecht and Genk are set to replay their fixture after a disciplinary board found Genk's winner should have been chalked off for encroachment.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGame set to be replayed after VAR errorSets new precedent in BelgiumLiverpool had asked for replay of game with Spurs