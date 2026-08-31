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FBL-EUR-C1-BAYERN MUNICH-REAL MADRIDAFP
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Bayern star ends four-month absence: Sibari's bandage draws attention

Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich
Schalke 04
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga
I. Saibari
J. Musiala
A. Ibrahimovic
S. Gnabry
Germany
Morocco

A joyful and cautious piece of news regarding Musiala

Serge Gnabry is back in team training with Bayern Munich under Vincent Kompany after a lengthy absence of around 19 weeks, sidelined by an injury to the adductor muscle of his right thigh.

The winger picked up the injury during the final training session before facing Stuttgart in the German league on 18 April. He then spent almost the entire rehabilitation period at the club's facilities.

Bayern beat Stuttgart 5-1 on Friday to open the Bundesliga (2026-2027) campaign, a game Gnabry missed. Today, Monday, the German took part in the full training session, according to confirmation from the German newspaper Bild.

He looked in good spirits, training energetically, throwing himself into the one-on-one duels and moving and shooting sharply.

Even so, he is unlikely to feature in Bayern's next match in the German Cup against Osnabrück, scheduled for Wednesday evening.

  • Musiala makes a cautious return

    The newspaper continued: "The same applies to Jamal Musiala (23), whose medication dosage was increased after he suffered two collapses in two friendly matches due to absences caused by neurological disorders (short disturbances of consciousness)."

    Even so, the paper noted, Musiala's case is being handled with care. The coaching staff believe "his return should not be rushed now".

    It went on: "Musiala also took part fully in the team's training on Monday afternoon. The Germany international looked in good physical condition and on the right path to a return. He got fully involved in the duels and took part in the entire training session, which was held partly on the pitch with the protective screen and partly on the adjacent pitch without a screen."

    Bild confirmed: "This is good news for Kompany: thanks to the return of Gnabry and Musiala, the coach now has all his players in training. There is no longer any injured player or anyone undergoing individual training."

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  • Ibrahimović and Bui to miss out

    Arijon Ibrahimovic missed training as he edges closer to a loan move to Augsburg, a deal that carries a purchase option worth eight million euros.

    Sacha Boey sat out the session too. The French right-back has no clear future under Kompany, so sporting director Max Eberl is pushing to offload him before the window shuts on 1 September.

  • Upamecano surprises Diaz: and Cebari's bandage

    Bayern's training session took an ugly turn today. Dayot Upamecano tripped team-mate Luis Diaz during one of the drills, sending the Colombian winger crashing hard to the ground. After a brief stoppage for treatment, the players carried on.

    Bild concluded: "There was another notable matter in Monday's training: the Moroccan player Ismael Saibari trained while wearing a bandage on his left wrist."

    Read also: La Masia the gold mine: 120 million euros edge closer to Barcelona's coffers


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Schalke 04
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